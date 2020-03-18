Northeast Ohio funeral homes balance mourners’ wishes with DeWine’s orders

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s ban of mass gatherings of more than 50 people is putting a strain on funeral homes. And now they’re having to take extra precautions while officiating funeral services.
It’s a delicate balancing act for funeral directors. On one hand, they have to abide by the rules, while on the other, help a grieving family find closure.
Like many local businesses, Jason Lucas is adjusting. As owner of Lucas Funeral Home, he says juggling rules and regulations and mourning has been a daunting task. “What we’re trying to do is to take all of the universal precautions that they’re telling us to do.” says Lucas.
To accommodate families, Lucas says live streaming of funeral services is a main option, along with other choices. “Instead of doing large, mass gatherings, trying to set up interval times and maybe even do more graveside services.” says Lucas.
Despite the heartache, families are understanding of the changes. “It’s difficult...people are uneasy because family is coming in from out of town preparing for funerals. So whether coming from Georgia or California....they’re making a lot of different changes. It’s totally different right now for us.”
Other faiths are also readjusting its plan when it comes to funerals. The Catholic Diocese of Cleveland is urging parishioners to limit funeral mass services and burial to immediately family only.
