Northeast Ohio Weather: Amidst a major warm-up, rain and storms return to the forecast starting tonight

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - If you’re venturing out over the next few hours, feel free to leave the umbrella at home.
We won’t see any rain around here until after 3:00 PM today.
In the meantime, we’ll be warming into the 50s this afternoon.
Rain will move in from the southwest over the course of the evening.
Rain may be heavy from time to time.
The rain will move out before morning, making for a dry start to your Thursday.
Do watch out for a little patchy fog on Thursday morning.
Most of Thursday will be quite nice.
We may even see a few peeks of sunshine, as we warm into the low 60s Thursday afternoon.
Rain and storms will move in from our west after 5:00 PM.
These will be with us through at least 11:00 PM.
Some storms may be strong to severe.
We will be watching this threat very closely during the second half of the day tomorrow.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.