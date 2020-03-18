Northeast Ohio Weather: Cloudy and milder today with late day rain developing

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - High clouds continue to stream in this morning. We will be dry today until we get to the second half of the afternoon. The team is monitoring low pressure developing in eastern Colorado today. A warm front is developing to our southwest. This will lift north towards Ohio. A solid area of rain is forecast to move in later this afternoon and this evening. The latest data is giving most of the area a good half inch or more of rainfall. The late day rush today will turn quite wet. Afternoon temperatures sneak up into the low to middle 50s. It will be warm tonight as the rain comes down. I have the rain ending overnight. Temperatures drop into the 40s. The colder air will be along the lakeshore. A east to north wind by Thursday morning is a favorable setup for fog to develop to start your day tomorrow.