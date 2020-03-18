Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine orders businesses to do temperature checks on employees

COLUMBUS Ohio (WOIO) - Gov. Mike DeWine ordered Ohio businesses to start taking the temperature of all employees when they arrive at work.
DeWine said this order was effective immediately.
“The temperature check is not perfect but is one way to screen out employees who may be sick,” said DeWine.
“Businesses should do everything they can to monitor their workforce. We’re dead serious about employers taking temperatures. We’re expecting them to do this,” said DeWine. “If we find that we can’t get employers to take temperatures, we’ll have to go to the next stage and close everything down unless it’s essential.”
DeWine also pleaded with employees to just stay home if they are sick.
DeWine added his temperature gets checked daily by his wife Fran.
