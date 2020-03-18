Police throughout Northeast Ohio warn of possibility for scammers taking advantage of residents with counterfeit COVID-19 tests

Counterfeit COVID-19 test kits seized by federal agents (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Chris Anderson | March 18, 2020 at 11:38 AM EDT - Updated March 18 at 11:38 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are warning Northeast Ohio residents about the possibility of scammers who are trying to benefit from homeowners during the coronavirus pandemic.

Numerous police departments in Northeast Ohio said they are hearing from other agencies that people are showing up at residences and pretending to test people for COVID-19, but that this tactic may actually be a method to burglarize their home.

No specific incidents have been reported in Northeast Ohio.

Giving the scammers access to the inside of a home could allow them to take advantage of the residents, police fear.

