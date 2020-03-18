The political posturing is underway to place Ohio’s primary election

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It was just a matter of time before the coronavirus fueled a political grudge match between Republicans and Democrats in Ohio.
The tussling started when the state’s Director of Public Health declared a medical emergency to postpone the primary that was scheduled for Tuesday.
The Ohio Democratic Party filed a lawsuit on Tuesday over Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s decision to set a new date for the primary, claiming it is the state legislatures job to set that date.
Gov. Mike DeWine meanwhile stands by his quest to have the primary postponed, even as he has been criticized by some in his own party for overstepping.
“It was made in the best interest of the people of the state of Ohio,” DeWine said of the decision made by Public Health Director Dr Amy Acton to declare a health emergency, “We had 35,000 poll workers who were going to be showing up.”
DeWine mentioned he was considering June 2nd as a potential day for the re-scheduled primary, which may have led to the lawsuit filed by the state’s democrats.
