Quarantines can isolate domestic violence victims, leaving them vulnerable

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Laura Cowen advocates for victims of domestic abuse and is concerned the coronavirus self quarantine may put women and men in danger.
Cowen told Cleveland 19 she suspects we will see a possible spike in domestic abuse as triggers and stressors start to take a toll on families.
“They have to keep safe, they’ve got have a safety plan in place…” Cowen said. "I suggest if an outbreak (of violence) occurs in the home to maybe have a safe place in your home, maybe a bedroom, you a want to avoid places like stairs, bathrooms and kitchens where there are knives and sharp objects and hard surfaces. And you want to set up some of system with your neighbors a code or something.”
The Cleveland City Mission is still open.
The Mission has reported that they are complying with all recommendations from the CDC.
A wish list for the mission has been set up, as “many unplanned, unbudgeted” needs have come up, the Mission said in social media statement.
To give to city mission click here.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.