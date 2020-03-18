Run on ammo and guns across Ohio depleting inventories

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - People are racing to buy guns and bullets, as Ohioans deal with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
It’s worth repeating, the right to bear arms is guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution. That being said, there are those who fear the government may use its emergency powers to tighten gun sales.
Bruce Renton and his wife are gun enthusiasts. He came to the Shoot Point Blank gun store in Mentor to pick up a couple more weapons.
“Yeah, doesn’t require any extra reloading and it pretty much shoots it by itself. It’s really easy. My wife likes it. Makes her happy. They say happy wife, happy life,” Renton said.
Stocks are running low. Stores wouldn’t let 19 News video their almost-bare shelves, but they did say they have more guns and bullets on the way.
