Shaker Heights Schools to distribute breakfast and lunch

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Shaker Heights School District began free breakfast and lunch pickup at 20 designated locations throughout the city beginning Wednesday, March 18.
Each delivery will include breakfast and lunch for the following day.
Beginning at 10:20 a.m. the district will use five buses making four 15-minute stops at each location. The buses should be done by 11:45 a.m.
Residents can review the routes on shaker.org.
The school district will refine this plan as necessary moving forward and will notify you of any changes.
