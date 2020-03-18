Ohio unemployment claims increased more than 6,830% on Monday compared to what was filed 8 days prior during COVID-19 crisis

By Chris Anderson | March 18, 2020 at 10:44 AM EDT - Updated March 18 at 10:58 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Data shared by U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, of Ohio, shows a dramatic jump in unemployment claims filed over the past week.

According to Brown, the number of unemployment claims received by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services on Sunday, March 8 was 562 applications.

The state received 11,995 claims a week later on Sunday, March 15.

On Monday, March 16, Sen. Brown says 36,645 unemployment claims were submitted that day; that’s an increase of approximately 6,836.75% compared to applications filed eight days prior.

The surge comes as more businesses and companies close, whether temporarily or permanently, as a precaution during the global coronavirus pandemic.

The Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services recommends that all Ohioans displaced from work file an unemployment claim online to expedite the process.

Ohioans without access to internet can call 1-877-644-6562.

