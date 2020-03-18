University Hospitals suspends all non-essential surgeries and procedures

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - University Hospitals will suspend non-essential surgeries and procedures following Gov. Mike DeWine’s declaration that medical centers should work to conserve personal protective equipment (PPE).
The suspension will go into effect at the end of the day on March 18, according to a press release from the Northeast Ohio hospital system.
If a patient has a surgery or procedure scheduled on or after March 19, it will be postponed and the patient will receive a call from a UH representative regarding the cancellation.
If a patient does not receive a call, the patient’s surgery or procedure will take place as scheduled.
For UH patients who have appointments with primary care or specialty care providers, those will proceed as scheduled and will not be postponed.
For any questions or concerns, patients should call their doctor’s office.
As of Tuesday evening, the Cleveland Clinic had not postponed non-essential surgeries and procedures.
