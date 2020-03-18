Where students can get meals while schools are closed

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio schools will be shut down for three weeks, at least. The lessons aren’t continuing but Gov. Mike DeWine announced breakfast and lunch will still be available to students who depend on those meals while schools are closed.
Schools will provide every child under 18 with grab-and-go meals.
Akron Public Schools announced Tuesday was the first day they had feeding students off for the extended time. They handed out meals to a total of 5,000 students. “That is a huge amount of participation for day one. It's almost double our daily numbers for open summer meals,” Director of Nutrition, Laura Kepler wrote in an e-mail.
Kepler also said, “All of our staff reported pleasant experiences with our families and smooth operations. While we did have some schools run low, we were able to route meals to all of them. Some of the families that had transportation, chose to go to other schools nearby for pick up. The majority waited until more meals arrived which was usually no more than 10-15 minutes.”
For now, students will not be able to get their lunches at The Cleveland Public Library. Tuesday, the library system announced they’re ending their meal delivery program due to coronavirus. Their digital streaming and WiFi services will stay up and running during that time.
Some restaurants and organizations are also stepping up to help feed kids out of school during this time. Piada Italian Street Food will offer a free kids lunch program until April 3rd.
Churches and religious organizations are also pitching in. Starting Wednesday, March 18th Christ Community Chapel announced, they Chapel will provide 1,000 free boxes of food every Wednesday, to help sustain local families during the school closure.
