Akron man caught with 35 pounds of cocaine faces years behind bars, authorities say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 49-year-old Akron man now faces a daunting felony drug charge, after he was busted with 35 pounds of cocaine on Feb. 2, authorities say.
A federal grand jury returned the one-count indictment on Thursday, which alleged that Warren Morrow possessed a massive amount of narcotics with the intent to distribute.
This case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the Ohio-Northeast Smuggling Enforcement Team (ONSET) task force. The ONSET Task Force is a task force through Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s Organized Crime Commission.
If convicted, the defendant’s sentence will be determined by the Court after review of factors unique to this case, including the defendant’s prior criminal records, if any, the defendant’s role in the offense and the characteristics of the violation, prosecutors say.
