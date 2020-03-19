American Red Cross facing an unprecedented blood shortage due to coronavirus concerns

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As the coronavirus crisis grows across the country, so have blood drive cancellations.
The American Red Cross says just here in northern Ohio more than 230 blood drives have been called off, that’s around 6,500 fewer donations.
If you are healthy, the Red Cross needs your help. They have now made it even safer for donors by doing things like checking your temperature before you even enter the blood drive room.
“I just know especially at this time it’s so important so many people need the blood. I’m healthy and before I get exposed to anything else I wanted to make sure I could get in and give,” Tim O’Callahan, a regular donor, said.
O’Callahan says he was impressed with the extra steps the Red Cross is taking to keep donors safe. Aside from taking your temperature they are also giving donors hand sanitizer throughout the donation process and spacing beds out to follow social distancing practices.
“I appreciate that and I knew that the Red Cross would be outrageously clean so I have no fear of any of that,” said O’Callahan.
As the pandemic grows so has the blood drive cancellations. Nearly 4,000 blood drives have already been canceled across the United States due to concerns about the coronavirus spreading.
“It’s a scary time,” said donor Becki Robardes. “It’s unprecedented in a lot of ways.”
Robardes hadn’t donated blood in nearly a decade, but she wanted to do her part during this crisis.
“Hearing that there was such a shortage and knowing that there’s something I can do as little as it is at least it’s something that hopefully will help,” said Robardes.
The Red Cross says the blood shortage could impact patients who need surgery, have cancer, or get in car accidents. They also point out there is no evidence that COVID-19 can be transmitted by blood transfusion.
The Red Cross is adding appointment slots at donation centers and expanding capacity to make sure there are even more opportunities for people to step up and donate during the coronavirus crisis.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities:
Thursday, March 19, 2020
Mayfield Village Civic Center, 6622 Wilson Mills Road, Mayfield Village, 2-6:30 p.m.
American Red Cross Summit County Chapter, 501 W. Market St., Akron, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Knights of Columbus Sandusky, Holy Angels Catholic Church, 428 Tiffin Ave., Sandusky, 1-5:30 p.m.
American Red Cross Wayne County Chapter, 244 W. South St., Wooster, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Ashtabula Towne Square, 3315 N. Ridge Road E., Ashtabula, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Friday, March 20, 2020
Cuyahoga County Library, Strongsville Branch, 18700 Westwood Dr., Strongsville, 10:15 a.m.-3:15 p.m.
City of Green Fire Department, 4200 Massillon Road, Green, 1-7 p.m.
Perry Grange Hall, 6300 Richville Dr. SW, Canton, 1-6 p.m.
