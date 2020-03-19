Hundreds of Ohio National Guard members activated to assist with coronavirus relief efforts

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Gov. Mike DeWine signed an order that activated hundreds of Ohio National Guard members to aide with the ongoing relief efforts tied to COVID-19.
According to the Ohio National Guard, approximately 300 personnel were activated on March 18.
The Ohio National Guard soldiers will assist numerous state agencies with transporting, packaging, and distributing food to homes and residents in need from food distribution centers in counties that include Cuyahoga, Lorain, and Summit.
“The action I’ve taken to activate the Ohio National Guard will provide support to our food pantries that are low on staff and need help getting food to some of our most vulnerable citizens,” said Gov. DeWine. “By looking out for our neighbors and following proper health safety guidelines, we will make it through this together.”
Maj. Gen. John C. Harris Jr., the adjutant general, said the Ohio National Guard is ready to support any additional requests from Gov. DeWine in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
