Canton public health officials ‘in great need’ of Personal Protective Equipment

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton City Public Health officials are asking any doctor’s offices, dentist/orthodontist offices, veterinarians, etc to donate any extra unused Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).
Officials said the heathcare system in Stark County is “in great need” of these items.
Stark County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) will be handling the donations.
Anyone willing to donate is asked to call Stark County EMA at 330-451-3900, Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. to make drop off arrangements.
Cuyahoga County is also asking for donations and opened a collection site.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.