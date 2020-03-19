Canton public health officials ‘in great need’ of Personal Protective Equipment

Canton public health officials ‘in great need’ of Personal Protective Equipment
(Source: WOIO)
By Julia Tullos | March 19, 2020 at 9:01 AM EDT - Updated March 19 at 9:01 AM

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton City Public Health officials are asking any doctor’s offices, dentist/orthodontist offices, veterinarians, etc to donate any extra unused Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

Officials said the heathcare system in Stark County is “in great need” of these items.

Stark County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) will be handling the donations.

Our healthcare system in Stark County is in need of Unused Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). Physician offices,...

Posted by Canton City Public Health on Wednesday, March 18, 2020

Anyone willing to donate is asked to call Stark County EMA at 330-451-3900, Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. to make drop off arrangements.

Cuyahoga County is also asking for donations and opened a collection site.

[ Cuyahoga County sets up donation center for medical supplies needed during the COVID-19 pandemic ]

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.