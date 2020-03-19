Cleveland Heights police called to hair salon possibly doing business, day after all salons ordered closed by Gov. DeWine

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Concerned citizens called Cleveland Heights police Thursday morning, after a hair salon was possibly open for business.
On Wednesday, Gov. Mike DeWine ordered all hair and nail salons, barbers and tattoo parlors to close at the end of the day, due to the coronavirus.
Rumor Salon is located in the 2100 block of Lee Road.
When 19 News arrived at the salon, black garbage bags were taped over all the windows and door.
The owner told 19 News they were just trying to let people know they were closed.
After the police officer arrived, a sign was put on the door saying the salon was closed and the black garbage bags were removed.
