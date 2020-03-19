COVID-19 restrictions affecting shelter, dog adoptions by appointment only in Cleveland

“This is an extremely challenging time for everyone,” said Sharon Harvey, President & CEO. “Despite the constantly changing restrictions and hurdles, we are committed to fulfilling our mission-critical work for animals and are focusing our limited resources on serving those with the greatest and most urgent need. Meanwhile, with so many animal-loving people stuck at home, now is a wonderful time to add a new family member, so please consider adopting. The animals of Cleveland need you now more than ever.”