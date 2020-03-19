COVID-19 restrictions affecting shelter, dog adoptions by appointment only in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There are puppies that need adopted, just call ahead. That’s the advice the Cleveland Animal Protective League is giving.
“In an effort to control the number of people coming into the shelter, the Cleveland Animal Protective League will be doing adoptions by appointment until further notice."
All animals currently available for adoption are viewable on the Cleveland APL’s website at clevelandapl.org/adopt.
“This is an extremely challenging time for everyone,” said Sharon Harvey, President & CEO. “Despite the constantly changing restrictions and hurdles, we are committed to fulfilling our mission-critical work for animals and are focusing our limited resources on serving those with the greatest and most urgent need. Meanwhile, with so many animal-loving people stuck at home, now is a wonderful time to add a new family member, so please consider adopting. The animals of Cleveland need you now more than ever.”
The Cleveland APL also has been forced to reduce non-urgent animal intake and temporarily suspend other services, such as its Trap-Neuter-Return program for community cats and other spay/neuter or client services.
The APL is asking its generous supporters to stop leaving donations of food, supplies, blankets, sheets, linens, and other items at the shelter until further notice. Instead, donations of new items through the APL’s Amazon Wish List https://smile.amazon.com/…/3KP4ITVFU…/ref=smi_ext_lnk_lcl_cl will be gratefully accepted.
Finally, in anticipation of staffing shortages, the APL has been increasing foster placements for animals who not ready for adoption.
