Doctors’ advice: Be aware of your mental health during our public health crisis

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - People lining up at area hospitals for drive-thru testing is just one of the many sights we may see that may make us a bit uneasy, even stressed, as the nation endures a public health emergency.
Dr. Jess Rowney is the medical director of Highland Springs Behavioral Health in Highland Hills, and he believes that added stress will, if it has not already, test our mental health.
“It’s about as scary as anything can be. so It’s a compounding reason why people are getting so distraught. You can see all the symptoms of depression and certainly anxiety,” Dr. Rowney said.
Panic buying has emptied shelves and sadly added stress and anxiety to over worked store employees and other shoppers.
Restaurants are closed, employees have been let go, our daily routines shattered, along with our social support systems, and so Dr. Rowney is warning if you have already been dealing with mental health issues, the fallout from coronavirus can be overwhelming.
“It’s a slippery slope and this is something people have never dealt with before so the normal levels of anxiety and mood can get out of hand pretty quickly for people,” Dr. Rowney said.
And the doctor warned that all of us deal with some anxiety at different points in our lives and the stress of our current situation may have some of us trying to deal with more anxiety than normal.
“The more they’re recognizing that it’s actually interfering in their life, routinely, the more they have the opportunity to get the help they need,” Dr Rowney said.
And it is a good idea to check in with our children as high school and college age students are dealing with school years that have come to an abrupt, dissatisfying end, and our younger children may not understand, but certainly are perceptive enough, to sense the added stress.
"I think it’s OK to be pretty open and direct with the kids without scaring them to death,' he said.
Dr. Rowney’s last bit of advice is to make sure to take several steps away from the constant flow of information, he says it is imperative to stay informed but just as much so to give yourself a break.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.