Energy Focus: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

SOLON, Ohio (AP) _ Energy Focus Inc. (EFOI) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.3 million in its fourth quarter.
The Solon, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents per share.
The energy-efficient lighting systems designer posted revenue of $3.5 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $7.4 million, or 60 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $12.7 million.
The company's shares closed at 30 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $1.24.
