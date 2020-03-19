Expanded telehealth services will provide Ohio Medicaid recipients with care to alleviate hospital systems during COVID-19 crisis

Telehealth is designed to be like a regular doctor's visit except instead of physically going to a doctor's office, it'll be through a video chat in the school nurse's office. (WIS)
By Chris Anderson | March 19, 2020 at 3:37 PM EDT - Updated March 19 at 3:37 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine issued an executive order on Thursday that will make more health services accessible to the state’s Medicaid recipients.

The emergency rules will expand medical and behavioral care through the use of telehealth services, the Ohio Department of Medicaid’s director said on Thursday.

By increasing telehealth services, which is designed to be like a regular doctor’s visit conducted remotely through a video chat, state officials hope that the pressure on Ohio’s hospital systems will be alleviated.

Cutting down on in-person visits to doctor’s office will also protect patients and practitioners from contracting the coronavirus.

