Foreclosures suspended in Cuyahoga County due to coronavirus outbreak

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - All foreclosures in Cuyahoga County are suspended effective immediately for at least the next 60 days.
Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish made the annoucement on Thursday.
"Foreclosure action will not be taken on occupied structures such as owner-occupied properties or rentals in Cuyahoga County for at least the next 60 days. Foreclosure actions on unoccupied and/or unimproved properties will continue per normal operations. In-process foreclosures will also continue, but all Sheriff sales will be suspended during this period. "
The Cuyahoga County Treasurer’s Office will also not default any existing delinquent payment contracts due to late or missing payments for at least the next 60 days.
Taxpayers will remain responsible for the total balance.
“The coronavirus is having enormous impact on many people, including people who are losing jobs and undergoing other economic hardship,” said Budish. “We want to do whatever we can to help people during this difficult time. Rest assured that as the situation evolves we will continue to look at other appropriate measures.”
