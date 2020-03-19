General Motors Parma plant scheduled to close Friday evening due to coronavirus concerns

The precautionary measure will stop production at 10:30 p.m. Friday.

By Julia Tullos and Vic Gideon | March 19, 2020 at 2:33 PM EDT - Updated March 19 at 2:35 PM

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) -- General Motors plans to shut down its Parma’s plant over concerns of spreading the coronavirus.

Workers will try to finish production by Friday evening at 10:30 p.m. but, if they can’t, the plant might open for another day next week.

General Motors discussed canceling some shifts in order the sanitize the plant but the automaker will instead shut down entirely.

According to the General Motors website, the plant employs 916 hourly workers and 170 salaried employees, for a total of 1,086.

