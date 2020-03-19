Giant Eagle adjusts hours to accommodate 60-and-over adults and those with special needs

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The supermarket chain announced they are opening one hour early on select days at all Giant Eagle and Market District locations to customers who are age 60 and older, and to those who have special needs or compromised immune systems.
Starting Monday, March 23rd, their groceries will open at 6 a.m. Monday through Wednesday.
The stores will then open to the general public, from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Return to 19 News for all your need-to-know coronavirus update.s
