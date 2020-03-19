Governor: No requirement for businesses to take temperatures, but it’s highly suggested before coronavirus peaks in May in Ohio

By Michael Dakota | March 19, 2020 at 10:42 AM EDT - Updated March 19 at 10:42 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In a one-on-one interview with 19 News, Ohio. Gov. Mike DeWine said there is no requirement for businesses to take workers’ temperatures, but he highly suggests it to protect the workforce.

“I’m asked the question every day, 'Are you closing all the businesses?’ The answer is no. We’re asking the businesses to be very, very, very careful and protect the workforce,” he said. “My point about taking people’s temperature is there is no requirement that people do it. I’m saying do everything you can to keep your workforce safe. That’s a good business decision, but it’s also a very good decision for those employees that are coming in there every single day.”

Many businesses panicked about finding a touchless thermometer to do this. Many stores are out of thermometers and online orders are back-ordered for months.

Dr. Amy Acton thinks this virus could peak at May in Ohio.

As of 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Ohio had 88 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and zero deaths, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

“This virus is new. It’s unique. We’re not sure exactly how it’s operating. It’s being studied about what happened in China and Italy and other countries, so we do have some experience level,” DeWine said. “You know the best prediction is this thing may peak out May 1 but that’s just the peak. So you have time certainly after that.”

DeWine said he continues to work together with leaders in other states.

“Frankly, we’re sharing ideas ... with 50 states there’s always an opportunity that someone is doing something different or unique and better. So I’m always looking for that,” he said.

The Governor has garnered national attention for his proactive approach to trying to contain this new strain of coronavirus.

The president said he is doing a “great job."

