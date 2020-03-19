Governor: No requirement for businesses to take temperatures, but it’s highly suggested before coronavirus peaks in May in Ohio

“I’m asked the question every day, 'Are you closing all the businesses?’ The answer is no. We’re asking the businesses to be very, very, very careful and protect the workforce,” he said. “My point about taking people’s temperature is there is no requirement that people do it. I’m saying do everything you can to keep your workforce safe. That’s a good business decision, but it’s also a very good decision for those employees that are coming in there every single day.”