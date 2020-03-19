List: Coronavirus forcing retailers to temporarily close or change hours

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Some retailers are temporarily closing stores in the wake of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
We will update this list as we learn of more closures or changes.
Apple - All retail stores outside of Greater China closed until March 27.
Bath and Body Works - Temporarily closing all stores around the United States and Canada due to COVID-19.
Gap Inc - Gap Inc., which has more than 2,600 stores in North America, with brands that include Old Navy, Banana Republic, Intermix and Athleta, will close for two weeks.
Ikea - IKEA Retail will temporarily close all 50 store locations across the U.S.
Macy’s - Closing all of its stores nationwide through March 31.
Nike - Closing stores in the United States, Canada, Western Europe, Australia and New Zealand through March 27.
Nordstrom - The two-week closure will go into effect on Tuesday, March 17. This decision includes all U.S. and Canada stores.
Sephora - All retail stores in United States and Canada are closed through April 3.
TJ Maxx, HomeGoods, Marshalls - Stores temporarily closing for the next two weeks in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia.
Changing operating hours:
ALDI- Stores across the country will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily starting. Some stores may have limited hours to accommodate restocking and cleaning.
Giant Eagle - Giant Eagle and Market District supermarkets will open at 7 a.m. and close at 10 p.m., seven days a week. All GetGo stores located adjacent to supermarkets will mirror the supermarket hours.
Trader Joe’s - Until further notice, all Trader Joe’s stores will be open from 9 am until 7 pm.
Walmart - All of its stores, including Neighborhood Markets, would be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. until further notice.
