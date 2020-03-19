Northeast Ohio Weather: Morning fog then more rain later today; temperatures around 60 degrees late this afternoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Many spots picked up one inch or more of rain last night. The rain is over for now, but we are dealing with widespread fog in the area this morning. The fog will lift by 10:00 a.m. or so. We continue to warm today. I have us around 60 degrees later this afternoon. A major storm is organizing in eastern Colorado. This storm will track well west of Ohio tonight. A warm front will cross through tonight. There will be another wave of rain developing later this afternoon from southwest to northeast. It will be an unseasonably warm night. The wind picks up out of the south at 15-25 mph. Showers and storms will be in the area. We rise back into the 60s by midnight and stay well in the 60s all night.