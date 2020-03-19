Ohio Gov. DeWine: ‘I have literally no idea’ how celebrities are getting tested for COVID-19 before symptomatic individuals

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Many celebrities, athletes, and politicians are facing backlash for revealing that they were tested for COVID-19 for seemingly precautionary purposes.
The perception for some is that people of prominence have no difficulty getting tested while the average individual struggles to find a testing site, waits for hours in line, or is even turned away.
Athletes like Kevin Durant and Rudy Gobert, actors Idris Elba, Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, are just some of the celebrities to come forward to announce their positive results.
Ohio’s Governor, who previously emphasized how critical the need for testing is, commented on the controversy of preferred treatment while speaking with 19 News on Thursday morning.
“I have no idea how these athletes are getting it if they are,” Gov. Mike DeWine said. “All I can tell you is what our protocol is.”
“We have limited number of tests and the tests are used very, very strategically in making these decisions; people who are sick and people who are in a position where we need to know and the health professionals need to know who else have they been in contact with,” DeWine added.
Here’s is Gov. DeWine’s full interview with 19 News:
(Remarks on celebrities being tested begin at 12:37)
“Perhaps that’s been the story of life,” President Donald Trump said when asked during a White House briefing on Wednesday.
