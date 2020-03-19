119 coronavirus cases confirmed in Ohio across 24 different counties; 33 people hospitalized

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Department of Health Director Amy Acton will discuss the latest cases of coronavirus in the state and the ongoing efforts to combat a further spread.
A daily briefing with state officials usually takes place at 2 p.m., but it is pushed back to 2:30 p.m. on Thursday because Gov. DeWine is set to speak with President Donald Trump about the FEMA-activated response for COVID-19.
According to the state’s Department of Health update on Thursday, there were 119 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Ohio across 24 different counties.
- Ashland County: 1 case
- Belmont County: 2 cases
- Butler County: 8 cases
- Clark County: 1 case
- Coshocton County: 2 cases
- Cuyahoga County: 53 cases
- Darke County: 1 case
- Delaware County: 2 cases
- Franklin County: 10 cases
- Geauga County: 1 case
- Hamilton County: 1 case
- Huron County: 1 case
- Lake County: 2 cases
- Lorain County: 6 cases
- Lucas County: 1 case
- Mahoning County: 5 cases
- Medina County: 5 cases
- Miami County: 1 case
- Montgomery County: 1 case
- Richland County: 1 case
- Stark County: 5 cases
- Summit County: 6 cases
- Trumbull County: 2 cases
- Tuscarawas County: 1 case
Thursday’s data marks the first time the total number of cases topped 100.
The Governor activated approximately 300 Ohio National Guard members to assist with ongoing relief efforts statewide.
DeWine also recently announced an order to close beauty salons, barbershops, and all 181 Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicle locations.
At least 333 individuals are under health supervision for coronavirus, the Ohio Department of Health reported on Wednesday.
