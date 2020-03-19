Ohio Supreme Court’s chief justice urges judges to release certain inmates as measure to prevent COVID-19 spread

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The state’s top judge is issuing a recommendation to county and municipal court officials across to Ohio to do what they can to decrease the jail population.
Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor said on Thursday that the state’s local courts must stay open for essential and timely manners, but she recommended to judges to consider options to expedite the judicial process.
Some of the ideas O’Conner shared that could help decrease the jail population included issuing continuances until there is a better grasp on the coronavirus pandemic, consider a sentencing of treatment options instead of locking up defendants convicted of narcotic violations, and issue summons or a lower bond for certain non-violent offenders.
O’Conner also suggested releasing certain high-risk individuals from jail if they can be brought back into the general population safely.
Several courts in Ohio, including in Cuyahoga County, have made an effort to decrease their jail population by holding Saturday hearings and holding proceedings via video conference.
