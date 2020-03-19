Ohio’s first presumptive COVID-19 death under investigation, according to state officials

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Health said a person’s death in northern Ohio is being investigated as the state’s first presumptive death linked to COVID-19.
Health department officials are working to confirm if an individual’s death in the Maumee area of Lucas County is related to the coronavirus.
“Our disease detectives are doing a thorough look into this to make that confirmation‚” Dr. Amy Acton said during Thursday’s daily briefing with Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.
“As you said, presumptive," Acton responded when asked by a reporter about the death. “When we have more, I’ll tell you, and I have to say to everyone, this is real. This is why we want you to take it seriously.”
As of 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department said there are no coronavirus-related deaths.
Today the Ohio Department of Health said there are 119 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 33 patients who are being hospitalized.
There are no deaths reported by ODH.
