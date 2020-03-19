OHSAA discusses impact of coronavirus on winter, spring school sports

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio High School Athletic Association will detail a plan to move forward after all winter tournaments were delayed out of concerns over COVID-19.
A press conference with OHSAA Executive Director Jerry Snodgrass is scheduled for noon on Thursday.
Snodgrass is expected to provide an update on the status of the winter high school sports that were postponed due to coronavirus concerns. He will also likely discuss the status moving forward towards spring sports.
This story will be updated following the conclusion of the press conference.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.