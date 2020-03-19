OHSAA discusses impact of coronavirus on winter, spring school sports

OHSAA discusses impact of coronavirus on winter, spring school sports
Custodian Joan Garner washes the floor in the pool locker room at Orange High School, March 16, 2020, in Pepper Pike, Ohio. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Thursday ordered every school in Ohio to close for three weeks beginning at day's end Monday. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) (Source: Tony Dejak)
By Chris Anderson | March 19, 2020 at 11:39 AM EDT - Updated March 19 at 11:43 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio High School Athletic Association will detail a plan to move forward after all winter tournaments were delayed out of concerns over COVID-19.

A press conference with OHSAA Executive Director Jerry Snodgrass is scheduled for noon on Thursday.

OHSAA discusses postponed winter tournaments

Snodgrass is expected to provide an update on the status of the winter high school sports that were postponed due to coronavirus concerns. He will also likely discuss the status moving forward towards spring sports.

At a news conference in Columbus, an OHSAA spokesperson said they had to look at the safety aspect these mass gatherings create.

Posted by Cleveland 19 News on Thursday, March 12, 2020

This story will be updated following the conclusion of the press conference.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.