OSHP Trooper hit on I-480 while investigating crash

2 separate car accidents overnight sent 5 people to the hospital

OSHP Trooper hit on I-480 while investigating crash
An Ohio State Highway Patrol officer struck from the rear while investigating an accident late Wednesday night March 18 on I-480 near Warrensville Center Road. (Source: 19 News)
By Michael Dakota | March 19, 2020 at 5:35 AM EDT - Updated March 19 at 5:40 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An Ohio State Highway Patrol officer sustained non-life threatening injuries after the vehicle he was sitting in on I-480 was struck from the rear.

The crash occurred on I-480 near Warrensville Center Road late Wednesday evening March 18.

The officer was investigating a crash and was sitting in his vehicle on the left side of the highway when a 2006 Dodge Dakota, traveling westbound, went off the side of the road and struck the patrol car from behind.

An Ohio State Highway Patrol officer struck from the rear while investigating an accident late Wednesday night March 18 on I-480 near Warrensville Center Road.
An Ohio State Highway Patrol officer struck from the rear while investigating an accident late Wednesday night March 18 on I-480 near Warrensville Center Road. (Source: 19 News)

The driver of the original accident was in the patrol car providing a statement and sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Hillcrest Hospital.

The officer was transported to Metro Hospital.

The driver of the Dodge Dakota was also transported to Metro Hospital.

WOIO Woman and baby hurt in overnight crash

Also overnight, a driver who hit a large puddle of water flipped her car with an infant inside.

The accident happened in westbound lane near the 152nd Street exit on I-90.

There was no word yet on the condition of the driver or the infant.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.