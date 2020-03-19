OSHP Trooper hit on I-480 while investigating crash

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An Ohio State Highway Patrol officer sustained non-life threatening injuries after the vehicle he was sitting in on I-480 was struck from the rear.
The crash occurred on I-480 near Warrensville Center Road late Wednesday evening March 18.
The officer was investigating a crash and was sitting in his vehicle on the left side of the highway when a 2006 Dodge Dakota, traveling westbound, went off the side of the road and struck the patrol car from behind.
The driver of the original accident was in the patrol car providing a statement and sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Hillcrest Hospital.
The officer was transported to Metro Hospital.
The driver of the Dodge Dakota was also transported to Metro Hospital.
Also overnight, a driver who hit a large puddle of water flipped her car with an infant inside.
The accident happened in westbound lane near the 152nd Street exit on I-90.
There was no word yet on the condition of the driver or the infant.
