Parma elementary school staffer tests positive for coronavirus

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - A staff member of John Muir Elementary School has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a Parma City Schools press release.
The person is resting and is under self-quarantine.
The below press release has detailed information regarding the matter:
We have learned that a staff member at John Muir has a confirmed case of COVID-19. The individual is resting and recuperating and is self-quarantined at home. Our understanding is that the Cuyahoga County Board of Health is aware of this case, and we will be reaching out tonight for any case-specific guidance.
I know you may have questions and concerns about the staff member, but due to privacy laws, we are not able to share specific information. This unfortunately may not be our only case, as community spread is a growing issue in our area due to the nature of COVID-19. We have contacted a specialized cleaning service to supplement the efforts of our regular staff members and will deploy them to John Muir at their soonest availability.
If you believe you have been exposed to COVID-19 and develop a fever and symptoms, such as cough or difficulty breathing, call your healthcare provider for medical advice. It is also essential that we follow the guidelines as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control to avoid being exposed to a virus:
Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
Cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze.
Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
Stay home when ill. Staying home prevents the spread of illness in the community.
If you have questions about COVID-19, you can visit coronavirus.ohio.gov or call the Ohio Department of Health hotline at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH.
