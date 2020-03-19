President Trump holds briefing after meeting with coronavirus task force

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - President Donald Trump and members of the White House’s coronavirus task force are set to discuss the latest national efforts in combating the spread of COVID-19.
A briefing is scheduled for approximately 11 a.m. on Thursday from Washington, D.C.
President Trump previewed his plan during one of his previous briefings this week, saying Americans would receive a government check as part of an economic stimulus strategy.
Following the Thursday morning briefing, the president is expected to meet with officials from the Federal Emergency Management Agency after being activated at the highest level for some regions to assist with coronavirus relief efforts.
