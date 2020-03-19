President Trump holds briefing after meeting with coronavirus task force

President Donald Trump speaks during press briefing with the Coronavirus Task Force, at the White House, Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in Washington. Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Seema Verma is at left, Vice President Mike Pence is at right. (Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci/AP)
March 19, 2020 at 10:45 AM EDT - Updated March 19 at 10:54 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - President Donald Trump and members of the White House’s coronavirus task force are set to discuss the latest national efforts in combating the spread of COVID-19.

A briefing is scheduled for approximately 11 a.m. on Thursday from Washington, D.C.

President Trump previewed his plan during one of his previous briefings this week, saying Americans would receive a government check as part of an economic stimulus strategy.

The government plans to start issuing direct payments to Americans by early next month. The amounts would depend on income and family size.

Following the Thursday morning briefing, the president is expected to meet with officials from the Federal Emergency Management Agency after being activated at the highest level for some regions to assist with coronavirus relief efforts.

This story will be updated.

