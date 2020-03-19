Recovery meetings affected by ‘shelter in place’ coronavirus guidelines

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Recovery meetings held daily across the US and are a lifeline to many recovering addicts.
With the required ‘shelter in place’ requirements and social distancing rules many addicts have no place to turn.
Caregivers know it is at times like these when stress and lack of routine can be triggering for a relapse for someone going through recovery.
Cleveland 19 News’ Damon Maloney will talk live at 7:45 a.m. with Paul Brethen, certified addiction specialist:
While many have switched to virtual AA Meetings, some don’t have access to the internet and are vulnerable to relapse.
Paul Brethen, co-founder of SoberBuddy and certified addiction specialist for over 20 years wants to offer tips and insight for recovering addicts.
Paul can provide resources and tools to help stay on track during this time where resources are limited.
