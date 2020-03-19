Saints coach Payton says he tested positive for coronavirus

Payton took his first head coaching job with the Saints in 2006. It was the club's first season back in New Orleans after being displaced to San Antonio by Hurricane Katrina for the entire 2005 regular season. Payton has coached the Saints every season since — except 2012, when he was suspended for what the NFL said was his failure to stop an improper cash-for-hits bounty program run by former defensive coordinator Gregg Williams and some defensive players between the 2009 and 2011 seasons.