Sewer district: Only the ‘3 Ps’ should be flushed as Northeast Ohioans stockpile disposable wipes and toilet paper

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District is issuing a reminder as Ohioans and individuals across the country stock up on toilet paper and wipes due to coronavirus concerns.
Although the wipes are described as “flushable,” the NEORSD, who operates three wastewater treatment plants in the area, said they should never be put down the pipes because they do not break down like regular toilet paper.
Disposable wipes can clog local sewer systems and damage home plumbing, the NEORSD warned.
The NEORSD even produced a video showing the difference between toilet paper and “flushable” wipes using the popular social media app TikTok.
Paper towels, facial tissues, and disinfecting wipes also fall into the same category; they should not be disposed of in the toilet and placed into garbage cans instead.
