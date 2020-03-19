St. Augustine’s in Tremont resumes meal service, take-out only

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - St. Augustine Hunger Center re-opened Thursday with take-out meals only.
Sister Corita Ambro said many logistics had to be worked out before they could resume serving meals to the homeless.
“Sadly, the government and media are not talking about how devastating this is for the homeless," said Ambro.
People can show up seven days a week from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and get both a lunch and dinner to go.
St. Augustine’s volunteers will prepare the meals during the week.
Town Hall restaurant owner Bobby George is having his staff members handle the prep and packing on the weekends.
“Bobby is a Godsend and a life saver once again. Mr. George and Mayfield along with other local sports and media celebrities have hosted a holiday meal that raises cash for St. Augustine’s for years.” said Ambro.
St. Augustine’s is located at 2486 W. 14th Street in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood.
