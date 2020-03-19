Take the Cleveland Clinic’s COVID-19 screening test online to assess your risk level

Cleveland Clinic and UH partnered up to create drive-thru COVID-19 testing facilities. Due to high demand, the Cleveland Clinic is changing up their testing policies. (Source: Tony Dejak)
By 19 News Digital Team | March 19, 2020 at 2:22 PM EDT - Updated March 19 at 2:26 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Clinic launched a user-friendly online screening to assess what your current COVID-19 risk level is.

Start your screening here.

The screening asks questions about any symptoms you may be experiencing, it asks if you’ve been in contact with someone who is sick and if you’ve traveled to certain areas of the world lately.

After replying to several questions, it will tell you if you are at a low or high risk for having COVID-19. Further instructions are provided for those who are at a high risk.

The Cleveland Clinic is testing patients at drive-thrus.

It will only test people who are 61 or older with a doctor’s order.

