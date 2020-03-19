Take the Cleveland Clinic’s COVID-19 screening test online to assess your risk level

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Clinic launched a user-friendly online screening to assess what your current COVID-19 risk level is.
The screening asks questions about any symptoms you may be experiencing, it asks if you’ve been in contact with someone who is sick and if you’ve traveled to certain areas of the world lately.
After replying to several questions, it will tell you if you are at a low or high risk for having COVID-19. Further instructions are provided for those who are at a high risk.
The Cleveland Clinic is testing patients at drive-thrus.
It will only test people who are 61 or older with a doctor’s order.
