UH’s Mayfield Heights coronavirus drive-thru closing Friday due to severe weather

"From the beginning, UH has applied a rational, logical and methodical approach to COVID-19 testing criteria, conserving limited testing resources for those patients who are most at risk based on their symptoms. According to UH guidelines, people without symptoms who believe they were exposed to COVID-19 should not be tested, along with those who have tested positive for another virus, like the flu. Those who should be tested are people at a higher risk for becoming very sick, those who are over 65, or who have pre-existing conditions and patients already hospitalized or who are symptomatic and have tested negative for other viruses will be tested as the hospital’s capacity allows.