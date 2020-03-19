Unemployment claims in Ohio increased 2,700% in 1 week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) released the number of people who filed for unemployment benefits since Gov. Mike DeWine started closing some businesses due to COVID-19.
Last week 3,895 people filed for unemployment in Ohio.
This week, that number skyrocketed to 111,055, an increase of 2,751%.
After the shutdown of restaurants and bars on Sunday, the state removed many of the restrictions to file claims, like the one-week waiting period to file.
ODJFS also did away with the requirement to prove a person is actively looking for a new job.
The large amount of people filing by phone or online might be an issue for the state’s systems.
Some can’t get through, or are seeing error messages online.
We have reached out to the ODJFS, asking what people should do to file claims and are waiting for a response.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.