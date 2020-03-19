Unemployment spikes after businesses close due to coronavirus

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Hundreds of thousands of Ohioans are out of the job due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the last week, Governor DeWine ordered temporary closures of dine-in restaurants, gyms, salons, and more in an attempt to stop the virus from spreading.
Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted says on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday the state had 78,000 people file for unemployment. That’s a 1,200% spike from the 6,500 that applied for unemployment last week.
The numbers have been rising steadily in recent days.
Governor DeWine extended unemployment benefits for workers early this week.
The Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services recommends applying for unemployment benefits online. You can also call 1-877-644-6562.
