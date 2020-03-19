WATCH: Duck family gets police escort to Florida lake

This will make you smile

Florida police give escort to duck family
March 19, 2020 at 12:26 PM EDT - Updated March 19 at 12:26 PM

LAKELAND, Fla. (CNN/Gray News) – A family of ducks got a fancy police escort in central Florida.

The feathered family was spotted in the middle of a busy part of town, so Lakeland Police Officer Todd Bailey personally escorted the group to safety.

He walked along with the ducks, helping them through twists, turns and barriers.

The department posted a video of their adventure on its Facebook page.

A Hop, Skip, and a Waddle to Lake Mirror!

Earlier this morning LakelandPD Officer Bailey was on patrol when he noticed a mother duck and her 12 ducklings walking from South Florida Ave down Pine Street towards the station. Since they were in the middle of the street, Officer Bailey pulled his patrol car behind the family to ensure they would safely make it down the street. But, as you will see from the video, they made a few detours and hit a couple of barriers, a tad too big for little webbed feet. Officer Bailey walked alongside the family through each twist and turn, making sure they got to Lake Mirror safe and sound for a cool dip in the water. Even during times of uncertainty, there are always things around us to smile about! Thanks Officer Bailey for taking care of these cuties. City of Lakeland, FL - Government City of Lakeland Parks & Recreation

Posted by LakelandPD on Wednesday, March 18, 2020

“Officer Bailey pulled his patrol car behind the family to ensure they would safely make it down the street,” the post said.

There were a few detours along the way.

“Bailey walked alongside the family through each twist and turn, making sure they got to Lake Mirror safe and sound for a cool dip in the water.”

Copyright 2020 CNN and Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.