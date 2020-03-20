Bedford firefighter stranded in Honduras as countries restrict travel

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Stephanie Balochko has been a firefighter for 20 years at the Bedford Fire Department.
She coaches for the organization “American Football Events,” which is why she traveled to Honduras on March 11 to take part in one of their all-star games.
"We weren't too worried about coming down here because there was only one case at the time,” she said.
But now she’s stuck there, more than 2,000 miles away from home.
However, her homecoming may not be anytime soon.
Balochko said she is making the best of the situation even though she is away from her family.
A police unit has also been assigned to her group to make sure every one is safe.
She said she’s staying in a nice hotel and has food.
She’s also been offered a discounted rate but she added that she doesn’t know when she will be back home.
