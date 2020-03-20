Cedar Point monitoring coronavirus situation but still plans mid-May park opening

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cedar Point said it hopes to open the park in mid-May, or as soon as possible thereafter, as it continues to monitor the regional and national health directives related to COVID-19.
Last year, Cedar Point opened its doors to the season on May 11.
Cedar Fair Chief Executive Officer Richard Zimmerman also announced that Castaway Bay Resort is temporarily closed as well.
Zimmerman hopes that all Cedar Point Resorts properties and Cedar Point Marinas reopen in mid-May, or soon as soon as possible thereafter, with the park.
Cedar Point said it will work with guests with prepaid tickets or room reservations during the temporary closure.
Cedar Point will be adding days to the park’s operating calendar to make up for the days the park is temporarily closed for 2020 Season Passholders, according to Zimmerman.
Additionally, Zimmerman said added-value benefits for 2020 Season Passholders will be announced when the park opens.
“We appreciate the support and cooperation of our Guests and Associates during this ever-evolving situation. Your loyalty to Cedar Point is invaluable. We look forward to seeing you soon, Zimmerman said.”
For prepaid ticket inquiries, click here.
To re-book your hotel reservation, email cpresorts@cedarpoint.com.
