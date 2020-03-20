Cleveland brewery offers beer for a penny to all emergency responders, health care and service industry workers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - To say thanks for their dedication during the coronavirus pandemic, Saucy Brew Works offered up a six-pack of beer for a penny to emergency responders and hospital workers.
The gesture was also offered to service industry employees, who have been greatly impacted after the Governor’s order to close all restaurants and bars in Ohio, with the exception of takeout services.
Personnel with appropriate employee identification could pick up the beer in exchange for a penny at the brewery’s Detroit Avenue location.
The establishment, who is remaining open to sell beer to take home and food to-go, offered a similar promotion recently, dishing out slices of pizza to those in need.
