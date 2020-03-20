Cleveland brewery offers beer for a penny to all emergency responders, health care and service industry workers

Cleveland brewery offers beer for a penny to all emergency responders, health care and service industry workers
Beer from Saucy Brew Works (Source: Facebook)
By Chris Anderson | March 20, 2020 at 8:47 AM EDT - Updated March 20 at 8:48 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - To say thanks for their dedication during the coronavirus pandemic, Saucy Brew Works offered up a six-pack of beer for a penny to emergency responders and hospital workers.

The gesture was also offered to service industry employees, who have been greatly impacted after the Governor’s order to close all restaurants and bars in Ohio, with the exception of takeout services.

Personnel with appropriate employee identification could pick up the beer in exchange for a penny at the brewery’s Detroit Avenue location.

To say THANK YOU to all of our Emergency First Responders, Hospital Staff and Public Health workers who continue to...

Posted by Saucy Brew Works on Thursday, March 19, 2020

The establishment, who is remaining open to sell beer to take home and food to-go, offered a similar promotion recently, dishing out slices of pizza to those in need.

As we’re adjusting to recent news, we hope to ease some concern and provide a little hope to our community, friends and...

Posted by Saucy Brew Works on Sunday, March 15, 2020

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.