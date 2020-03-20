Cleveland Clothing Co. creates T-shirt during coronavirus pandemic with proceeds benefiting Greater Cleveland Food Bank

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Clothing Co. is sending a message during the coronavirus pandemic: “We are in this Together, even if we can’t actually be together.”
The first part of that message is being sold on a T-shirt with the thought of the Northeast Ohio families that will be impacted by COVID-19 in mind.
To help those in need, Cleveland Clothing Co. is donating the proceeds of this tee to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.
Cleveland Clothing Co. posted the following message on their website:
“We’re in some strange and trying times right now. There’s a lot of uncertainty right now and we here at CLE Clothing are trying to think of ways to support each other and get us through this unprecedented situation of COVID-19. We got this, We are in this Together, even if we can’t actually be together. Many northeast Ohio families will be impacted by COVID-19 and will need food. Proceeds of this tee will benefit The Greater Cleveland Foodbank. The Greater Cleveland Foodbank serves six counties and has provided nutritious meals to over 350,000 people in the last year. Stay safe Cleveland, We’re all in this together, we will get through this!”
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.