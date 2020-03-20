Cleveland Clothing Co. creates T-shirt during coronavirus pandemic with proceeds benefiting Greater Cleveland Food Bank

“We’re in some strange and trying times right now. There’s a lot of uncertainty right now and we here at CLE Clothing are trying to think of ways to support each other and get us through this unprecedented situation of COVID-19. We got this, We are in this Together, even if we can’t actually be together. Many northeast Ohio families will be impacted by COVID-19 and will need food. Proceeds of this tee will benefit The Greater Cleveland Foodbank. The Greater Cleveland Foodbank serves six counties and has provided nutritious meals to over 350,000 people in the last year. Stay safe Cleveland, We’re all in this together, we will get through this!”