Cleveland just had its third warmest winter on record

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO)-- We’re already off to an interesting start to spring 2020 and it just began late Thursday night.
We've seen rain, thunderstorms, sunshine, warm temperatures, and now we're well on our way into the 20s by Saturday morning.
No one said spring in northern Ohio is boring.
As we often do when we embark on a new seasonal journey, we like to look back on the past season.
There is no denying that winter 2019-2020 will go down in the record books as a warm one.
It's important to note that meteorologists actually keep track of seasons and seasonal data in three month increments.
So, for us, meteorological spring actually began on March first, meaning meteorological winter was comprised of the months of December, January, and February.
So, let's look back on that time.
I think it is safe to say that many of us can look back on it fondly, due to the fact that it was so much warmer than what you might expect during a “normal” Ohio winter.
Also, is there any such thing as normal anymore when it comes to weather?
Not in this day, age, and climate.
I digress.
Meteorological winter 2019 - 2020 was very, very mild.
In Cleveland, it was the third warmest on record with an average temperature of 35.8 degrees.
The warmest meteorological winter on record in Cleveland was the Winter of 1931 - 1932.
The average temperature was 38.8 degrees.
Regarding other climate sites, this was Akron’s third warmest meteorological winter on record.
Toledo is coming off of their eighth warmest meteorological winter on record.
Snowfall was well below normal, especially in December and January.
Here is how much we saw in Cleveland.
December 2019: 5.3" (Normal: 14.1")
January 2020: 9.3" (Normal: 18.7")
February 2020: 12" (Normal: 14.9")
That leaves us with a measly snowfall total for meteorological winter 2019 - 2020 of 26.6″.
We see average of around 12.6″ of snowfall in Cleveland in the month of March.
However, this March has only brought us a trace of snow at Cleveland-Hopkins.
Now that we’re shifting seasons to spring, we’ll have to stop dreaming of snow and start thinking about thunderstorms.
Remember, as we head into the spring months, when thunder roars, go indoors.