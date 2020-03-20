Concerns about COVID-19 has Oriana House taking ‘proactive steps’

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - In response to the coronavirus pandemic Akron’s Oriana House is taking steps to “ensure the health and safety of our clients, staff and their families.”
Akron’s Oriana House offers chemical dependency treatment and community corrections services to clients.
The capacity in residential facilities is being reduced to allow for increased space between clients.
Clients will be considered for release depending on the following criteria:
- Court refereed clients with 30 days or less remaining on their placement
- Non-violent misdemeanant offenders
- Felony 5 non-violent offenders
- Offenders serving a sanction as opposed to clients engaged in treatment
Volunteers are being significantly reduced.
According to a statement from Oriana House, in order to reduce capacity, Oriana is suspending new referrals to residential programs.
While the facility is not currently locked down, they are restricting access to the buildings.
Clients are being permitted to attend essential medical and mental health appointments.
No cases of COVID-19 have been diagnosed at Oriana House.
In an attempt to reduce risk to clients visitation has been suspended.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.